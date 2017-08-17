Tipton Co. man charged with murder in death of Brownsville man

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A TBI investigation has led to a Tipton County man being charged with murder in a Brownsville man’s shooting death.

Zachery Dalton Quinley, 26,was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Terry Edward Hill, 40, of Brownsville, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Deputies responded Wednesday evening to a home in the 6000 block of Campground Road in Drummonds in Tipton County where they found Hill’s body, according to the release.

Hill had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release.

Quinley has been booked into the Tipton County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.