Videographer/Editor — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ-TV is anticipating an opening for a Videographer/Editor. This position shoots and edits local news and sports stories throughout West Tennessee. Duties also include the ability to gather information, make decisions on shots to be edited and included in newscasts, and ability to use both of our Live Units.

Candidates must work with producers and reporters to edit news content for on-air broadcasts. They also need to be able to work independently to gather news content in the field. Must be able to excel in Breaking News and Severe Weather coverage.

Candidates must be able to use non-linear editing system (Final Cut), Sony HD cameras, and ENG Truck and LiveU equipment for live broadcasts. Candidates also must be able to work under deadline pressures. Candidates with non-linear editing experience and educational background in communications and/or journalism are preferred. This position requires candidates to carry camera equipment up to 40 pounds. Must possess a current, valid driver’s license and have physical ability to drive a vehicle.

Send your resume with references and video reel via web link or DVD to:

Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

ssanders@wbbjtv.com

Email is preferred. No phone calls, please.