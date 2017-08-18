City Farmhouse Pop-Up Fair brings vintage antiques to West Tennessee

MEDINA, Tenn. — Original paintings, handmade jewelry and unique decor are just some of the things you can find at the City Farmhouse Pop-Up Fair.

“This feels really hometown, and cozy, and comfy and a lot of just absolutely antique vintage pieces you can’t find in any big department store anywhere,” shopper Susannah Lewis said.

The owners of the venue at White Oaks Farm in Medina said they are excited to host the first licensed City Farmhouse event, inspired by the original event in Franklin, Tennessee.

“Josh and I both shopped at the City Farmhouse Pop-Up Fair when we lived in Nashville. So we have a passion for antiques and things that have a story behind them,” owner of The Venue at White Oaks Farm Stephanie Alexander said. “And we’re bringing it to West Tennessee for hopefully many years to come.”

The Alexanders said they chose vendors who sell one-of-a-kind items that tell a story.

“We bought a mantle for our entryway, and they told us it was from an old plantation home in Kentucky,” Alexander said. “They knew exactly where it came from, where it was, and I think that’s what you’re going to find with all the vendors.”

The Alexanders said there are over 40 vendors represented at the fair. They come from Indiana, South Carolina and from right there in Medina.

“It’s just neat having this here and being able to sell to your friends as well as get your name out there to people from all across the state and even different states,” vendor Jill Bell said.

Shoppers we spoke with said no one knows farmhouse style like West Tennessee.

“I think we got farmhouse wrapped up pretty good in the South,” Lewis said. “I think we know about it a little bit.”

The City Farmhouse Pop-Up Fair will also take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at White Oak Farms in Medina. Admission to the event is $8.