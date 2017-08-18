‘Men on the Move’ greet students at Hub City schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — Men from across the Hub City were on the move Friday morning to encourage students heading to school.

City Councilman Johnny Dodd, Superintendent Eric Jones and about 20 other men were there to greet students going into Lincoln Elementary School.

This is the third “Men on the Move” tour date this school year.

Councilman Dodd says this effort is more than just encouraging students.

“This is a mission for our men,” Dodd said. “I think we can come together in our community and say we are standing together as men. We are tired of the crime problem, and we want to see some positive things in our community and show our kids they do have positive men in the community.”

Next week, the men will be at South Side High School. Other tour dates include North Parkway Middle School.