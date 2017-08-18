Mugshots : Madison County : 8/17/17 – 8/18/17 August 18, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Adam Adeleke Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Calvin Askew Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Jeffery Wilbourn Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13John Heigle Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Jonathan Patterson Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Kelsey Hunt Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Kiara Beard Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Larry Ward Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Melissa Cliff Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Moriah Quinn Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Paul Lee Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Rochester Savage Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Zechariah Johnson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/17/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/18/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore