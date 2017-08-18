New students move into dorms at Union University

JACKSON, Tenn. — About 400 new Union University students arrived on campus Friday in north Jackson, including freshmen and transfer students.

Freshman Chandler Haynes said he is excited to meet new people. “It’s going to be different being away from mom and dad,” he said. “I’ve been with them 18 years, so this will be interesting.”

Hundred of volunteers, including upperclassmen plus faculty and staff, greet students and help them get moved into the dorms. “Just swarm their car when they get here and grab all their stuff and take it into their room, so they get moved in just kind of like that,” Union University Associate Vice President for University Communications Tim Ellsworth said.

Mom and Dad did not have to do all the heavy lifting. “It’s just a way for us to serve new students, to show that we’re glad that they’re here,” Ellsworth said.

Hayden Hughes, a junior, looks forward to leading new students around campus. “Get them accustomed to Union and what we’re all about and most importantly show them the love of Christ,” he said.

Ellsworth said upperclassmen will move back on campus on Sunday and Monday.

Even Buster the bulldog, Union’s live mascot, is happy to see students on campus.

They are excited too. “It’s been great,” Haynes said. “Everybody’s been super friendly. Union’s definitely a special place. I can’t wait to be a part of it for four years.”

Classes start on Tuesday.