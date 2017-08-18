Pleasant Friday

Weather Update 8:28 AM CDT:

The morning started off foggy for some, but that burned off quickly as slightly cooler and, more importantly, drier air pushes into West Tennessee. We’ll still be on the warm side with temperatures climbing through the 80s. High will be around 88 today. Heat Index will still feel like its in the 90s. Later tonight, temps will cool quickly into the 60s with the drier air in place. It will be quite nice for the Friday Night Football games.

VIPIR7 Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com