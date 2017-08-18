Slight Chance for Rain This Weekend

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Friday

It’s a beautiful day despite temperatures near 90°F this afternoon. The lower humidity is a relief and it’s nice to see the sunshine, should be a perfect night for Week 1 of high school football games in West Tennessee! Hopefully, there will be plenty of it in time for the solar eclipse on Monday but we’ve got a slight chance for rain with partly cloudy skies this weekend.

TONIGHT

There’s a small chance – a 20% chance – for a shower or thunderstorm in the western portions of our viewing area near the Mississippi River overnight but most of West Tennessee should be dry. Temperatures will start out in the middle 60s at 6:18 a.m. Saturday morning.



Computer models have not been consistent with a dry forecast with the weekend. At times, data has shown heavy showers and thunderstorms near the Mississippi River on Saturday and Sunday so there’s at least a slight chance for rain on both days. Tune in to WBBJ for the full details on the weekend forecast! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on that forecast including the outlook for Solar Eclipse on Monday, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE FORECAST

West Tennessee will be treated to a rare total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21st just before 1:30 in the afternoon. Here’s a look at the times it will occur below in central daylight time.

From anywhere in West Tennessee, you’ll have between 93% and 99% of the sun covering the moon with the lower end being near Memphis and the higher end being near Paris.

The forecast currently is calling for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for rain in West Tennessee. That may still change, however, so stay tuned for updates!