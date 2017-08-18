Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Sara Miller

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sarah Miller teaches fourth, fifth and sixth graders at the West Tennessee School for the Deaf.

“I became a teacher just because I wanted to impact children that are like me, because I was born deaf,” she said.

The school provides instruction for hearing impaired children from all over West Tennessee. “I felt like I had the biggest impact on kids that were like myself,” Miller said.

Miller grew up in Ohio and graduated from Bowling Green State University. She taught in Michigan for two years, then moved south about eight years ago for this job.

“Seeing the smiles on their faces when they learn something new, teaching them language and vocabulary and new concepts is just my favorite thing,” Miller said.

Miller wears a hearing aid and cochlear implant. She said it is easy to be a role model for her students because she understands what they are going through. “Show them that it doesn’t matter if you’re deaf or hard of hearing, that you can go to college, you can be successful and you can be a hard worker,” she said.

Miller said she loves coming to work because she knows she can make an impact on students.

Miller will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month Award. Starting in September, to vote for her or any of the other nominees visit seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email educator@wbbjtv.com.