US Marshals seek suspect in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Task Force is asking for help to find a suspect in Hardin County.

Billy Lloyd Tucker was last seen on foot in the Saltillo area, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. They say they have been tracking him all day Friday.

Tucker is believed to be dangerous, and anyone who spots him should contact law enforcement immediately.

Tucker is five feet 10 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and usually wears his hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and dark pants.

Tucker is wanted on a capias warrant for Hardin County for domestic assault, aggravated burglary, theft of property and resisting arrest. He also has a warrant issued by Decatur County for theft of property, vandalism and evading arrest.

Decatur County law enforcement chased Tucker during a high-speed pursuit Thursday, according to U.S. Marshals.

A cash reward is available.