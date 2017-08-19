Basketball camp helps local kids learn they can ‘Bounce Back’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Saturday was the 10th annual Bounce Back Youth Basketball Camp.

Kids from all over Jackson came to better their skills on the court. The campers got to go through five different stations while at the camp.

They also heard from several speakers throughout the day, including JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones.

The campers were excited to better themselves and learn from more experienced players.

“I’m looking forward to getting better and having a nice time, meeting new people, having fun,” camper Corbin March said.

Councilman Johnny Dodd started the camp 10 years ago.

He said he named the camp “Bounce Back Youth Basketball Camp” to let the kids know they can always come back from anything that happens in their lives.