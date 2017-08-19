Girl Scouts host recruiting event in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Girl Scouts have been teaching leadership skills to young girls for more than 100 years.

Today, Girl Scouts in the Hub city put together a recruiting event to introduce girls and their families to the fun.

Those who went had a chance to explore the Casey Jones Railroad Museum, enjoy refreshments, and learn about becoming a scout.

Girl Scout Sarah Kirk said, “Girl scouts is a huge experience in general. It’s a great experience especially for younger girls to learn some responsibility and things like that but also have a ton of fun doing it.”

Kirk said the mission of girl scouting is to build courage, confidence and character.