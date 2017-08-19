Jackson citizens ‘Pack the Bus’ to feed hungry kids

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit organization helped feed kids in a unique way Saturday.

“Today is a blessed day,” RIFA Volunteer Coordinator Dan Ward said. “We’re collecting items for snack backpack.”

Saturday was the fifth annual Pack the Bus event for RIFA. Throughout the day, they had people bring food to donate and to literally pack the bus full.

“I wanted to give back again because I haven’t been able to volunteer for a while,” Joy Rogers, one of the people who donated, said. “I love giving back to the school system, to RIFA. It’s just a passion.”

This year, they had four different locations taking donations. They had volunteers standing in the parking lot collecting monetary donations, and they had people at the entrances of the stores handing out lists of what they needed from the community.

“This is an exercise in faith RIFA goes through every single year to secure enough funding and to secure enough items to feed these kids for 42 weeks a year,” Ward said.

The volunteers love knowing that this day will impact students for the whole school year.

“I’m looking forward to hearing the stories of the kids here in Madison County who received blessings from RIFA, blessings from the Lord, knowing that this will be something that will help them over the weekend and help the parents as well,” volunteer Alan Teel said.

If you were unable to help pack the bus today, you can still make monetary donations on RIFA’s website or bring needed food items to the donation door.