Lane College football Media Day 2017

JACKSON, Tenn — With two weeks before the Lane College Dragons hit the field, the team talked about getting more wins to get more fans in the seats.

Head Coach Derrick Burroughs says the 5-5 record in 2016 was disappointing and that team could have won two or three more games.

This season lane is working with only a few returners on defense but is loaded on offense with 10 of 11 returning players. Coaches and players say winning more games is the goal this season and to put Lane College on the map in the conference.

“I don’t think that’s what we’re all here for, to be average,” Lane Head Football Coach Derrick Burroughs said. It’s very easy to be average. I don’t expect that from our football team. We want to be better than average.”

“I plan to run the table,” Lane running back Marcus Holliday said. “For all the teams in the SIAC, we coming for y’all. Y’all put us 4th, its all good though.”

The Dragons season opener will be on the road on September 2nd at Texas College for the CME Classic. They return to Jackson for their home opener on September 23rd against Clark-Atlanta University.