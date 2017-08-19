A Hot Sunday, Low Rain Chances Monday…

Weekend Forecast

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. Saturday

TONIGHT:

Dropping through the 80’s the rest of this evening with mostly clear skies and humid & muggy conditions…Beyond Dark, Clear skies and light breezes with a low of 68 degrees by early Sunday morning.

A big return to Summer heat over the weekend as Mother Nature reminds us that Summer isn’t over yet! A slight chance of a scattered isolated shower or short lived storm both Saturday and Sunday, but the big weather event will be the extreme warmth over the weekend. The heat index will return to the upper 90’s and lower 100’s in the afternoon hours.

We’ll have a 20% chance for rain on Saturday and a 20% chance on Sunday. Both days will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s with humid conditions.



TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE FORECAST

West Tennessee will be treated to a rare solar eclipse on Monday, August 21st just before 1:30 in the afternoon. Here’s a look at the times it will occur below in central daylight time.

From anywhere in West Tennessee, you’ll have between 93% and 99% of the sun covering the moon with the lower end being near Memphis and the higher end being near Paris.

The forecast currently is calling for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms in West Tennessee. That may still change, however, so stay tuned for updates!