Pet of the week: Meet Sayde

JACKSON, Tenn.– Meet 3-year-old Sayde. She’s a terrier mix and gets along with others dogs, cats and kids. Melissa Roberts says Sayde is heart worm positive and is almost done with treatment. She says Sayde is ready to find her forever home. For more information on how to adopt her or any other animals contact Saving the Animals Together (STAT) at 731-313-7828.