Riverside Football remembers Mason Keen

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. —┬áDuring all the Friday night football action, the Riverside Panthers took some time to remember a fallen player and classmate.

Friday night a bronze panther statue was unveiled in memory of Mason Keen, who was killed in a car wreck in March.

The statue is placed outside where the players enter the stadium before the game.

Mason’s name is carved on the brick pedestal where the panther stands in his honor.