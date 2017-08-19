Thousand from across the southeast flock to the third annual Barnfest

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Spectators young and old set up their chairs and laid down their blankets Saturday for the third annual Barnfest.

“We wanted the barn to be a place where people can gather regardless of denomination just to hear the gospel and learn about the hope that only Jesus Christ can bring,” said Barnfest event coordinator Angela Snider.

Artists say, they enjoy playing at Barnfest because there’s something for everyone.

“They have some fruit salsa here, and if you eat the fruit salsa with the cinnamon pita chips, it’s like, next level,” said member of OBB Zach Oswald.

…but more importantly, they took the stage to showcase their talents and spread a positive message.

“We’re trying to uplift people, and let people know that no matter where you are in your life, no matter where you come from, you matter, and there’s a god that loves you,” said member of OBB Nich Oswald.

Guests and artists we spoke with agree that music is a great way to inspire those who listen.

“We basically come here, and we share our songs, and we share what God has done in our lives, and because were human, that story will relate to a lot of other people,” said member of Unspoken Michael Gomez.

“The lead singer, he’s been sober for 14 years now, and hearing his testimony made me want to come back and listen to their music more and live,” said concert attendee Jeff Barker.

Barnfest representatives say, they hope guests will leave wanting to talk about the experience they had there.

“It’s just so fun to see people excited about this event and want to come not only to just a good concert and fun event with their family,” Snider said, “but actually hear the gospel shared and then leave challenged to share Jesus with their friends and their family.”

Snider says, guests Saturday included people from as far as Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama along with hundreds of local churches from across the southeast.

You can learn more about Barnfest and the artist featured at the free concert at www.barnfest.org