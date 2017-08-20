Bus Stop Forecast & Eclipse Mania…

Weather Update –11 :00 p.m. Sunday

TONIGHT:

Dropping through the 80’s the rest of this evening with mostly clear skies and humid & muggy conditions…Beyond Dark, Patchy fog and calm winds with a low of 72 degrees by early Monday morning.

Monday At The Bus Stop

Monday brings an ECLIPSE! Monday also brings a slight rain chance, but, any rain would come in the form of a small short lived shower/storm. If you are one of the unlucky ones, it should be a situation to where you could drive to another area close by and get a view of the Eclipse. Any storms will be very isolated and scattered with clearing areas in between. Most areas look OK to get that view!

A cold front will bring up the rain chances in the afternoon and evening of Tuesday. A big cool down comes in behind the resulting front making for great weather Wednesday evening through next weekend!

TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE FORECAST

West Tennessee will be treated to a rare solar eclipse on Monday, August 21st just before 1:30 in the afternoon. Here’s a look at the times it will occur below in central daylight time.

From anywhere in West Tennessee, you’ll have between 93% and 99% of the sun covering the moon with the lower end being near Memphis and the higher end being near Paris.

The forecast currently is calling for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms in West Tennessee. That may still change, however, so stay tuned for updates!