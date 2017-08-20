Jackson Fair Grounds hosts Exotic Pet Expo

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fair Grounds had animals from all over the world on display today. Shoppers could walk around and see everything from birds, to snakes and even monkeys.

Caitlyn and Ashley Davis bought a bird today and named her Alex. They couldn’t wait to get her home and start taking care of her.

“Letting her fly around and playing with her and letting her love on your nose,” Ashley said.

The Expo went on all weekend. They also had toys, food and habitats for sale to go along with your new pet.

The next Exotic Pet Expo will be October 14 and 15.