Traveling comic, toy and anime show comes to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.— “Today in Jackson, we brought a little pop culture to Jackson you could say,” Marc Ballard, Owner of Comic City Conventions, said.

The Carl Perkins Civic Center was a comic book fan’s dream this weekend. The traveling show had everything from comic books, to signed pictures and even armor you could customize. They also have celebrities come to the event. This year Jackson Bostwick, who played Shazam on TV from 1974-1980, was there.

“People come in, fans come in, wanna buy a picture, comic book, something like that, i’ll sign it for them and so forth,” Bostwick said.

People from all over West Tennessee came came out to the convention today. They say this is a unique way to get people with a common interest to come together.

“I like coming together with fellow nerds to talk about series and art and everything,” Dee Jackson, a Savannah native, said. “Cause you know there’s not alot of people that can connect on that level with things that you’re really passionate about, so that’s a pretty nice aspect of it.”

Others were excited to see what they would discover at the different booths.

“I love these things. it’s fun,” Kat and Travis Farmer, Dyersburg natives, said. “All the different goodies you can find. The toys and the cards and the comics. Unique stuff you just wouldn’t normally find at your regular Walmart, show, or anything like that.”

Even though some people might look a little different at these conventions, don’t let that fool you about what they can do. One vendor, dressed as Ursula, loves to write and was challenged by a friend to try to National Novel Writing Month.

“The goal is to write 50,000 words in one month. that’s technically a novel,” Robin Burks said. “I mean there’s alot of work that comes after that, but I did it and that’s actually how my first book was born.”

At the end of the day, someone would win $1,500 in prizes that spanned four 8 foot long tables.