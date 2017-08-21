Chance for Thunderstorms Tuesday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Monday

The temperature in Jackson at the McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport dropped 7.2°F from 1 to 1:30 this afternoon during the solar eclipse. It was a unique event for West Tennessee but there’s another solar eclipse happening in the United States in 7 years! Now our attention turns to a cold front which will soon relieve us of the brutal heat and humidity that we had plenty of today.

TONIGHT

Skies will gradually become mostly clear later on tonight with temperatures dropping to the lower and middle 70s by sunrise 6:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. Conditions will remain mainly dry with only a small chance for a lingering shower or thunderstorm overnight.

Tomorrow will be a hot and humid day once again but by the later hours of the day, toward the afternoon and evening, a cold front will begin to approach the area. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, but the threat for severe weather is low at the moment.

Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

