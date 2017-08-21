Deputies search for missing man in Crockett County

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies are searching for a missing man in Crockett County.

Deputies say 22-year-old Logan Hopper was last seen before noon on Saturday. The sheriff says they currently are looking for Hopper in rural areas around Old Jackson Road.

The sheriff says a command post will be set up at Midway Baptist Church in Gadsden.

If you have any information or know where to find Hopper, call the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office 731-696-2104.