Deputies search for missing man in Crockett County
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies are searching for a missing man in Crockett County.
Deputies say 22-year-old Logan Hopper was last seen before noon on Saturday. The sheriff says they currently are looking for Hopper in rural areas around Old Jackson Road.
The sheriff says a command post will be set up at Midway Baptist Church in Gadsden.
If you have any information or know where to find Hopper, call the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office 731-696-2104.