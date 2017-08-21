Henry County experiences almost complete totality from eclipse

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Folks from all over West Tennessee and different parts of the country flocked to Paris Landing State Park to see the solar eclipse in full totality.

Park rangers said they met people who came as far as Indiana, New York and Michigan to see the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The park held a viewing party free to the public complete with bounce houses, an appearance from an EVAC helicopter, and live animals on display.

A.J. Grott said he’s been waiting to see the eclipse for over a year and drove up with his family from Memphis.

“If you have a chance for 2024 or you had a chance here, if you didn’t take it, you should’ve,” said Grott, who knows tons of facts about eclipses. “If you have a chance next time, take it, ’cause it’s indescribably awesome.”

The moment finally came around 1:21 p.m. where Paris Landing was able to see the eclipse with 99 percent totality. The next total eclipse won’t be until April 8, 2024, or Aug. 21, 2045.