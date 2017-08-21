Junior Reid steps down as Vikings head coach

HUMBOLDT, Tenn — Monday afternoon Humboldt High School sent out a press release stating Vikings head football coach, Junior Reid, would be stepping down from his role to tend to personal and family matters.

“Coach Reid has asked to step down from his coaching responsibilities and will continue in his other roles with Humboldt City Schools and we respect his wishes,” Principal James Walker said in a press release.

Reid has been involved with Humboldt City Schools for more than 28 years and led the Vikings team for four seasons. In his four years they went 25-22 making three playoff appearances. He will remain with the Vikings as an assistant coach. Joseph Shepherd will take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

The Vikings fell to the Milan Bulldogs 50-0 in game one of the season and will have a week off before resuming play the following week against West Carroll.