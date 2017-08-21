Longtime McDonald’s employee celebrates 97th birthday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday was a day of celebration at McDonalds in Jackson as one of their longtime employees celebrates a milestone.

Ms. Martha Reves has worked at the McDonalds location on North Highland Avenue for 30 years. Every morning, she greets the customers with a smile and their favorite fixings for their coffee and brings joy to all who meet her. On Monday, she turned 97.

“It’s really important to have someone to come in that’s coming every morning to just give all the other employees enthusiasm to come to work like that,” department manager Carolyn Womack said.

Ms. Reves says she can’t stand to stay at home and look at the walls, so she loves to work.

She got a gift bag from the store owner including gift cards to her favorite places in Jackson.