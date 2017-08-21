Man charged with killing TBI agent in Jackson appears in court

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — The man accused of shooting and killing a special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in Jackson returned to court Monday.

Brenden Burns appeared in Madison County Circuit Court with his attorney for a status hearing.

Burns is accused of shooting and killing TBI Special Agent De’Greaun Frazier during an undercover drug buy in August 2016 on Brianfield Cove.

Burns is scheduled to return to court at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 23.