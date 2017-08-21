Man charged in Stanley Black & Decker shooting returns to court

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — The man accused of opening fire last year outside a plant in north Jackson returned to court on Monday.

David Allison appeared in Madison County Circuit Court, charged with 10 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Attorneys told the judge Monday the ballistics report is not ready.

Allison is accused of firing gunshots into several vehicles in August 2016 outside Stanley Black & Decker before taking off in the woods.

Allison returns to court at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 10.