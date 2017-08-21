Mickie Eugene Perry

Mickie Eugene Perry, age 84, died Thursday, August 17, 2017 at Jackson-Madison County Hospital. He was born in Paris, TN to the parents of James Walter and Ora Hicks Perry. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of the Brown’s United Methodist Church singing in the choir, served as President of Coach Pitch of Dixie Youth Baseball, and was part of the Golden Bell Quartet and other quartet singing groups. Mr. Perry was a Navy Veteran and served in the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anita Perry of Jackson, TN, two sons, Walter (Tony) Perry of Jackson, TN, Ron Perry of Bradford, TN, two daughters, Norma (Rick) Anderson of Oakland, TN, and Diane (Joel) Rushing of Jackson, TN, nine grandchildren, Keith Gilley, Kevin Gilley, Jake Warren, Angel Burns, Leah Gilliam, Josh Pride, Amanda Perry, Raven Cox, and Lori Farrow, eleven great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter in law, Robyn Perry.

Pallbearers to serve are Keith Gilley, Kevin Gilley, Jake Warren, Josh Pride, Hayden Gilley, Ryan Jones, Judson Farrow and Justin Gilliam. Honorary Pallbearer is Jeff Perry.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August, 21, 2017 at Brown’s United Methodist Church with Bro. Steve Douglas officiating and remarks by Jake Warren. Burial will follow in Brown’s United Methodist Church Cemetery with military honors.

The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, August 20, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Arrington Funeral Directors.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Brown’s United Methodist Church and LeBonheur Children’s Hospital of Memphis.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com