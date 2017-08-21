Monty (Tez) Rickman

Monty (Tez) Rickman was born November 9, 1957 in Memphis, TN, the son of Willie Jo Comer Rickman and the late Edwin G. Rickman. He was a member of the Selmer Moose Lodge and a “jack of all trades, master of none”. Monty was a kind soul who loved everyone and had many friends. He departed this life on August 16, 2017 in Jackson, Tennessee at the age of 59 Years, 9 Months, 7 Days.

He is survived by his mother, Jo Rickman of Selmer; two daughters, Brandy Rickman and companion Rocky McCullar, Chasity Dillon and husband Robert all of Ramer, TN; a step daughter, Whitney Dixon of Selmer, TN; two sisters, Rose Baskins and husband Ricky of Selmer, TN, Pat Rickman and companion Charles Kemp of Jackson, TN; brother-in-law, George Haner of AR; six grandchildren: Ryan Dillon, Jeremiah McCullar, Audrey McCoy, Casen McCoy, Tyler McCullar and Ryland Dixon; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Monty was preceded in death by his father, Edwin G. Rickman;a sister, Pam Rickman; a half sister, Betty Jo Haner; half brother, Ervin G. Rickman; two grandchildren, Rocky McCullar Jr. and Emilia Ruby McCoy; step father, Pat Patterson.

Monty would anyways say after visiting with someone, “God Bless You”.