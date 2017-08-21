Monty (Tez) Rickman

WBBJ Staff
Monty (Tez) Rickman was born November 9, 1957 in Memphis, TN, the son of Willie Jo Comer Rickman and the late Edwin G. Rickman. He was a member of the Selmer Moose Lodge and a “jack of all trades, master of none”. Monty was a kind soul who loved everyone and had many friends. He departed this life on August 16, 2017 in Jackson, Tennessee at the age of 59 Years, 9 Months, 7 Days.
He is survived by his mother, Jo Rickman of Selmer; two daughters, Brandy Rickman and companion Rocky McCullar, Chasity Dillon and husband Robert all of Ramer, TN; a step daughter, Whitney Dixon of Selmer, TN;  two sisters, Rose Baskins and husband Ricky of Selmer, TN, Pat Rickman and companion Charles Kemp of Jackson, TN; brother-in-law, George Haner of AR; six grandchildren: Ryan Dillon, Jeremiah McCullar, Audrey McCoy, Casen McCoy, Tyler McCullar and Ryland Dixon; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Monty was preceded in death by his father, Edwin G. Rickman;a sister, Pam Rickman; a half sister, Betty Jo Haner; half brother, Ervin G. Rickman; two grandchildren, Rocky McCullar Jr. and Emilia Ruby McCoy; step father, Pat Patterson.
Monty would anyways say after visiting with someone, “God Bless You”.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 18, 2017 from 5 pm until 9 pm and on Saturday, from 8 am until services at 11 am all held at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Selmer, Tennessee, with Jetta Forsythe officiating. Burial will follow in Dillon Cemetery in Selmer, TN.