Mr. Johnny Stallings

Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Stallings will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2017 , in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Aton officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt. Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, August 22, 2017 , from 5 until 8 p.m.

Mr. Stallings, age 82, passed away at the home of his daughter in Rives, TN.

He was born in Gibson County, TN to the late Wallace and Molly Ann Isabel Stallings. Mr. Johnny was a member of Gospel Tabernacle Church in Gibson, TN.

He was preceded in death by parents; his wife, Frances Ann Rainey Stallings; sons, Johnny Lynn Stallings, John “Freddie” Stallings; four brothers.

Mr. Johnny is survived by his children, Judy Short, Rita Black, Frances Rena Stallings, Gary Stallings, Chris Gullett; sister, Nannie Mae Corbin; 18 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Pallbearers for the service will be grandsons.