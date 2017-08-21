Mugshots : Madison County : 8/18/17 – 8/21/17 August 21, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/43Brandon Phelps Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/43Adarius Traylor Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/43Anthony Coble Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/43Arsenio Parchman Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 5/43Arturo Flores DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 6/43Arthur Brice Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/43Benjamin Finchum Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/43Bettye Sangster Fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card Show Caption Hide Caption 9/43Bobby Glover Driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/43Britney Thomas Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 11/43Charlotte Ferrara DUI, leaving scene of accident Show Caption Hide Caption 12/43Chasity Case Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/43Dale Godwin Jr. Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 14/43Dallas Brogdon Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 15/43Earl Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/43Edward Hanson Indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 17/43Eugene Kerrent DUI, driving on revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 18/43Eugene Walker Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/43Hannah Cross Contraband in penal institution, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/43Jacob Simpson Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 21/43Jeremiah Wright Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 22/43Lucas Thornton Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/43Lucette Liddell DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 24/43Malcom Barnett Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 25/43Marc Masters Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 26/43Martavious Person Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 27/43Michael Kendrick Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 28/43Michael Miller Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 29/43Nakisha Hutch Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 30/43Quincy Currie Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 31/43Raymond Blue DUI 2nd offense, driving on revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 32/43Russell Horn Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 33/43Shantel Turner Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 34/43Shelby Shaw Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 35/43Steven Forsythe DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 36/43Susan Borkowski DUI, hit-and-run property damage Show Caption Hide Caption 37/43Tara Long Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 38/43Taylor Donald Driving on revoked 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 39/43Terrence March Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 40/43Terrica Eldridge Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 41/43Timothy West Schedule IV drug violations; underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 42/43Tyson Harden DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 43/43Whitney Dunigan Schedule IV drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/18/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/21/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore