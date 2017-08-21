Mugshots : Madison County : 8/18/17 – 8/21/17

1/43 Brandon Phelps Aggravated assault

2/43 Adarius Traylor Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/43 Anthony Coble Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/43 Arsenio Parchman Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections, vandalism



5/43 Arturo Flores DUI

6/43 Arthur Brice Failure to appear

7/43 Benjamin Finchum Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/43 Bettye Sangster Fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card



9/43 Bobby Glover Driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/43 Britney Thomas Criminal trespass

11/43 Charlotte Ferrara DUI, leaving scene of accident

12/43 Chasity Case Assault



13/43 Dale Godwin Jr. Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/43 Dallas Brogdon Criminal trespass

15/43 Earl Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/43 Edward Hanson Indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, public intoxication



17/43 Eugene Kerrent DUI, driving on revoked

18/43 Eugene Walker Simple domestic assault

19/43 Hannah Cross Contraband in penal institution, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/43 Jacob Simpson Public intoxication



21/43 Jeremiah Wright Aggravated assault

22/43 Lucas Thornton Driving on revoked/suspended license

23/43 Lucette Liddell DUI

24/43 Malcom Barnett Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



25/43 Marc Masters Aggravated domestic assault

26/43 Martavious Person Failure to appear

27/43 Michael Kendrick Failure to appear

28/43 Michael Miller Failure to appear



29/43 Nakisha Hutch Failure to appear

30/43 Quincy Currie Criminal trespass

31/43 Raymond Blue DUI 2nd offense, driving on revoked

32/43 Russell Horn Violation of probation



33/43 Shantel Turner Vandalism

34/43 Shelby Shaw Failure to appear

35/43 Steven Forsythe DUI, violation of implied consent law

36/43 Susan Borkowski DUI, hit-and-run property damage



37/43 Tara Long Failure to appear

38/43 Taylor Donald Driving on revoked 2nd

39/43 Terrence March Aggravated domestic assault

40/43 Terrica Eldridge Schedule VI drug violations



41/43 Timothy West Schedule IV drug violations; underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

42/43 Tyson Harden DUI, violation of implied consent law

43/43 Whitney Dunigan Schedule IV drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/18/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/21/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.