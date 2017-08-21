Murray Alvin Blackwell, Sr

Funeral services for Mr. Murray Alvin Blackwell, Sr., age 78, will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at the Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home with Gerald Smithofficiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church cemetery.

Mr. Blackwell passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at his home. He was born on August 1, 1939 in Scotts Hill, TN, the son of Carl and Irene Blackwell. He served in the Air Force for four years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Constance Lee Blackwell and a sister, Marsha Johnson.

Surviving relatives include his three sons, Sonny Blackwell of Jackson, Michael Adam Blackwell of Jackson, and Clinton Albert Blackwell of Jackson; five grandchildren, Brittany Michelle Weaver, Alex Blackwell, Chad Blackwell, Drew Blackwell, and Jacob Cook.

Active pallbearers will be Alex Blackwell, Chad Blackwell, Drew Blackwell, Cody Ross, David Ross and Don Ross.

Visitation for Mr. Blackwell will be held Tuesday, August 22, 2017 5-8 pm at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home