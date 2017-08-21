Week 1: Top 5 plays
JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from week one are as followed:
#5: USJ’s Jacob Buie connects with Ryan Miller who sheds four Eagles for one of this three touchdowns on the night, but the Eagles grab the win 28-27.
#4: TCA’s Viktor Horton runs all around Eagles defenders en route to one of his four touchdowns on the night as the Lions shut out Jackson Christian 54-0.
#3: Milan’s Davante Herron gashes the Vikings defense running left then cutting back up the middle for one of his three scores. The Bulldogs won that one 50-0.
#2: Adamsville’s Curtis Lake catches the pass and just refuses to be tackled, making several Bolivar defenders look bad, but it was the Tigers with the last laugh as they won 42-21.
#1: South Gibson’s Dre McAllister, takes the hand off, makes a few Tigers whiff and he would be off to the races. South Gibson beat Lexington 34-14.