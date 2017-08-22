1 dead, 4 airlifted after car slams into tree off I-40, bursts into flames

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Officials say one woman is dead and four other people are injured after the driver of a car slammed into a tree Tuesday morning off Interstate 40.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near mile marker 112, and officials say the driver left the road, hit a tree and the car burst into flames.

Inside the car were three women and two small boys.

Officials believe the car was heading from Texas to Knoxville.

The highway was shut down as at least two helicopters landed at the scene taking those inside the car to area hospitals for treatment.

Officials say they believe the driver of the car might have fallen asleep. They say the driver is one of the survivors.

This accident left those first on the scene visibly upset. One of them told our reporter this is an image they will never forget.

The name of the driver has not been released.