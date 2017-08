Accused gunman to undergo mental evaluation

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The accused gunman in a homicide earlier this month in Brownsville had his first court appearance Tuesday.

James Clark Jr., 34, is facing a first-degree murder charge, accused of shooting 45-year-old Jeffery Pickens.

His attorney David Taylor asked the judge for a mental evaluation before Clark’s preliminary hearing.

The judge granted the request and Clark will return to court Oct. 31.