BJ Burton dismissed from the Eagle football team

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A few days before Chester County’s first football game, running back BJ Burton was dismissed due to a violation of team policies. In a conversation with me earlier, Burton said he made a huge mistake and was upset he let his brothers down but vows to turn this negative situation into a positive one moving forward. He said he hopes other players learn from his mistake and don’t go down the same road he did.

As a junior Burton rushed for more than 800 yards and ten touchdowns.

He said he will finish school and plans to go to a junior college or walk on somewhere next fall.