Davante Herron runs away with the player of the week award for week 1

MILAN, Tenn. — In the first player of the week voting Milan’s Davante Herron took over the polls. He started the season as the team’s starting wide receiver but after an injury to starting quarterback Taylor Lockhart, his number was called earlier than expected and he answered that call. Herron totaled three touchdowns in his first varsity game as a quarterback, but to him that came as no surprise.

“I mean I’ve been playing quarterback all my life so really wasn’t a change for me,” Herron said. “Just knowing people are out there watching me and telling me that I did good, it just makes me happy.”

In week two, Herron doesn’t know if he will play quarterback or wide receiver but said he’s ready to help the team out in any way he can.

Up next the Bulldogs take on the Peabody Golden Tide.