Fire destroys Madison Co. home; no injuries reported

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Thick, black smoke was visible for miles Tuesday as first responders raced to the scene of a house fire.

“As we were arriving, early on we could see we had a pretty intense fire,” Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner said.

Officials say the fire started around 7 a.m. Tuesday at the home on Huntersville Denmark Road and quickly spread.

“The fire started in the garage area and spread pretty rapidly,” Turner said. “There were two vehicles in the garage, and we know it started in the area and the fire spread very rapidly.”

As crews worked to put out the blaze, a family counted their blessings.

“Three people live here. At the time the fire broke out, there were two people inside, a lady and her grandson, and they made it out OK,” Turner said.

The owners of the home were too upset to speak on camera.

“Anytime you have a fire start in the garage, there’s usually a lot of stuff in the garage. There’s a heavy fire load,” Turner said.

Over 20 firefighters battled the heat trying to save as much as they could.

“We had two cars in the garage along with a lawnmower and other various lawn equipment and gas cans and that kind of stuff,” Turner said.

The cars inside the garage were destroyed. Under the hot sun, firefighters had another battle.

“We had one firefighter that had a slight burn to the hand. He was treated on scene and will be OK,” Turner said.

EMS was on scene making sure things went smoothly.

“Our firefighters have been getting overheated, so they have been taking rehab and we are taking all the precautions,” Turner said.

The cause of the fire has not been released.