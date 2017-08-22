Haywood co. commissioners hold special called meeting

Haywood County leaders gathered Tuesday evening for their monthly budget meeting, followed by a special called county commission meeting.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn — A busy day for Haywood county commissioners as they discussed topics ranging from pay raises for first responders, more talks of “Going Green”, and whether or not to take legal action against major drug companies over the opioid crisis.

Part time first responders in Haywood county will soon see a pay increase. “We feel like we need to get that rate up just a little bit to attract some EMT’s some part time paramedics up here for the part time positions,” EMA Director, David Smith said.

Smith attended Tuesday night’s budget committee meeting and recommended increasing the rate of part time EMT’s from $12 to $13, and paramedics with a $3 dollar increase, going from $13 to $16.

“Our first concern is patient care and getting people over here to make our ambulance calls,” Smith said “And I think this will help that a lot hopefully to get part time people over here,”

Budget committee members then shifted gears and headed to the special called county commission meeting. All 20 county commissioners officially accepted an energy grant that will provide upgrades to four county government buildings.

“We should save about $56,000 a year and it’s going to cost the community no dollars out of pocket through a lease repayment plan,” Budget Committee Chairman, Joe Stephens said.

Commissioners also heard a presentation from attorney Crystal Jesse about filing a lawsuit on behalf of Haywood county, alleging that the actions of major pharmaceutical companies that make opioid drugs is a public nuisance.

“It won’t cost anything to the county. It’s a contingency fee basis their law firm will receive one third of any recovery and they’ll also pay the discretionary cost,” County Attorney, Michael Banks said.

Commissioners voted to have County Mayor Franklin Smith sign the contract and move forward with the lawsuit.

Banks said there are four major companies involved in the lawsuit and that the opioid crisis has cost the county a lot of money and resources.

County commissioners will meet again next month.