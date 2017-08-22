Mugshots : Madison County : 8/21/17 – 8/22/17

1/12 Brandon Pusser Violation of probation, failure to appear

2/12 Dewanda Simmons Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/12 Dreadrick Pack Aggravated domestic assault

4/12 Franklin Cordero Failure to comply



5/12 Justin Davis Failure to appear

6/12 Keith Johnson Violation of community corrections

7/12 Kevin Love Criminal impersonation, failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/12 Nasir Alhalah Failure to appear



9/12 Scendarious Marable Rape

10/12 Tameka Mauldin Violation of community corrections

11/12 Tocia Cobb Criminal trespass

12/12 Unterrith Hurt Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/21/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/22/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.