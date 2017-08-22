Mugshots : Madison County : 8/21/17 – 8/22/17 August 22, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12Brandon Pusser Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Dewanda Simmons Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Dreadrick Pack Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Franklin Cordero Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Justin Davis Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Keith Johnson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Kevin Love Criminal impersonation, failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Nasir Alhalah Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Scendarious Marable Rape Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Tameka Mauldin Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Tocia Cobb Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Unterrith Hurt Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/21/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/22/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore