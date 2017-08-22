One More Hot And Humid Day Tuesday

Weather Update 7:38 AM:

Another hot and steamy afternoon for West Tennessee temperatures will rise into the 90s again today. We don’t have the solar eclipse to save us today though. Heat index values will be in the 100 to 105 degree range this afternoon. Later a cold front will make it’s way into the area this will spark thunderstorms by late afternoon and continue into the evening hours. The storms will have heavy rain with them some folks will likely see over an inch or two in heavier storms. Damaging winds will be possible in stronger storms today. Ill have a full forecast update coming up on Midday/Noon ABC7 11:30 AM/CBS 7 12:00.

