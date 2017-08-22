Scattered Storms This Afternoon and Evening

Weather Update – 2:00 p.m. Tuesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be moving southeast across West Tennessee this afternoon and evening ahead of an oncoming cold front. Some of the showers could end up producing heavy rain and some thunderstorms may produce frequent lightning. All of West Tennessee is under a marginal risk for severe weather with a primary concern for damaging winds, and a secondary concern for large hail.

TONIGHT

Scattered storms will remain possible overnight with a 50% chance for rain, but most of the rain will be possible during the evening. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping to the upper 60s and lower 70s at the coolest point of the night.

Tomorrow will be cooler with skies gradually becoming clearer during the day on Wednesday. We’ll likely remain in that kind of pattern for the next several days, but we’re monitoring the Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development that could impact West Tennessee over the weekend and early next week. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

