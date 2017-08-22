Search enters day 3 for missing Crockett Co. man

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for an Alamo man continues for a third day in Crockett County.

Logan Hopper, 22, hasn’t been found after being missing for 72 hours.

Earlier Tuesday, search dogs from Hardeman County were able to catch the scent near Old Jackson Road.

Since Hopper went missing over the weekend,volunteers from across West Tennessee have come to help. Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff called off volunteers for the day while law enforcement continues looking near the area Hopper was last seen.

“But we’ve got investigators out running leads and talking to people, searching other areas too,” Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce said. “But the primary focus, until we know differently, is going to be in this area.”

“His dad’s out there right now looking for him,” Logan’s stepmother Donna Hopper said. “I tried to keep him here, but he wants to find his son. We want to find him and bring him home.”

If you have any information that would help in the search for Logan Hopper, contact the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department at 731-696-2104.