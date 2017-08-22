TWRA reminds ATV drivers to keep off unauthorized natural habitat

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — You may feel like you’re off-roading when driving down the county road that goes through Dry Creek in Hardin County, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency mainly blames the puddles and the erosion on one thing — ATVS.

“Obviously we’ve had some illegal riding, and it’s causing erosion, some destruction of property, be it tearing down gates, stealing signs, or even just cutting new trails,” TWRA Sgt. Ray Garton said.

They also say besides the ATV traffic, there’s the trouble that comes along with it.

“Undisturbed, it’s a clear-water stream. You can see straight through the bottom, even in the deep holes, but on the weekends when the vehicle traffic is coming through the creek, it turns into a mudhole,” said Chad Harden, land manager for the TWRA.

The TWRA says its important to use Wildlife Management Areas for their intended purpose of hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing.

“It’s actually set aside for wildlife, and people who want to hunt or people who come out to bird watch, wildlife view,” Sgt. Garton said.

The natural habitat isn’t the only thing getting destroyed. Neighbors in the area say they also cause problems for them.

“They run through your yard,” neighbor Johnny Pollard said. “They tear up your property, want to park in your yard. It’s all night long. You can’t sleep on the weekends. It’s terrible.”

Officials remind drivers of unauthorized vehicles to pay attention to the signs and follow the rules.

“It can be a peaceful place, but if it’s accompanied by all of the motor traffic, it kind of ruins that,” Harden said.

The TWRA says unauthorized off-road driving, besides being unsafe, could also lead to a misdemeanor, a fine up to $500, or potential jail time.