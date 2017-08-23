Bethel Wildcats plan to outwork all their opponents

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — The Bethel Wildcats are looking forward to the start of the new season after ending last year on a four game losing streak. Head coach Chris Elliot said the team is comprised of a lot of new faces, some old, but the goal remains the same, win. In order to beat everyone this season, they’ll need to outwork their opponents and it’s a good thing Elliot said the best trait of his team, is their work ethic.

“You know we’re going to be one of those kind of teams that no matter what happens we’re going to keep coming at you, we’re going to keep working until they blow a whistle and tell us we can’t anymore,” Elliot said. “Obviously we have a big physical, fast athletic team all those kind of things, but if you’re not willing to put in the work and put in the effort necessary to be successful you won’t be.”

The wildcats open the season this Saturday against Edward Waters at home at 1:30 p.m.