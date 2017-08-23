Cooler and Less Humid into the Weekend

Weather Update – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday

Skies have been mixed with sun and clouds today but have you noticed it’s much cooler? Temperatures are running nearly 10°F cooler than they were this time yesterday. We’re expecting this pattern to stay consistent into the upcoming weekend. However, Tropical Depression Harvey has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and poses a slight chance for rain in West Tennessee this weekend.

TONIGHT

Scattered clouds will eventually clear out tonight for a mainly clear sky by early Thursday morning. This should allow temperatures to drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s by sunrise at 6:22 a.m. Thursday. Humidity will be much lower tomorrow as well. Look for a September-like feel to the morning!

Tomorrow will be almost Fall-like with low humidity, breezy conditions, and highs in the lower 80s under sunny skies. Tropical development with Tropical Depression Harvey in the gulf could result in increased cloud cover toward the end of the week and weekend. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com