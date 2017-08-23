Eagles snag team of the week for week 1

HENDERSON, Tenn. — In week one of the high school football season the Chester County Eagles pulled off a win no one saw coming, except for them. They beat the USJ Bruins 28-27 thanks to a heavy ground attack.

“Well you know, you talk about upsets it’s hard to know when you’re playing teams and you know different divisions and things like that you don’t ever know, the main thing is we just wanted a W and you know our kids are ready to play,” Hodum said. “I tell them every week it’s not who you’re playing, you’re playing yourself and if you do the things you’re supposed to do, not turn the ball over, play physical football, you got a chance to win the game.”

Now the Eagles hope to use that game as momentum to have a great season, Hodum explained how they can build off win number one.

“We’re going to have to work hard in practice and be mentally ready to keep it going every week you know every seven days now as opposed to having a long summer to prepare for the season, now it’s every seven days is a new season,” Hodum said. “A new game, a new opponent so it’s going to be big for us to just stay focused and get ready in a short amount of time.”

Chester County will play Adamsville this Friday.