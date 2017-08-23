Fall-Like Air Returns To West Tennessee

Weather Update 7:37 AM

Good Morning all. A quiet stretch of weather begins today. We’ll take a good part of the day to get ride of the remaining clouds this morning, but winds will gradually increase out of the north at about 5 to 10 mph. That will gradually filter in drier air as we go through the rest of the day. Highs today will be cooler only about 83 this afternoon. Ill have an updated look at the forecast coming up on Midday ABC 7 11:30 AM and CBS 7 at Noon.

