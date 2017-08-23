FHU’s Tolling of the Bell brings faculty, students together

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed Hardeman University’s faculty and students gathered Wednesday for the annual Tolling of the Bell.

The Tolling of the Bell represents the beginning. For some students, it is the beginning of another year. For others, it is a welcoming to college for the first time.

And this year, it is also the beginning for President David Shannon.

“The bell was used by A.G. Freed in Essary Springs, Tennessee, back in the late 1800s,” Board of Trustees Chair John Law said. “And so there’s some specialness about that bell that’s down there on the stage ready to go.”

This year, four living presidents, past and present, were there to toll the bell.